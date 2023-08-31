Woman who lost car in Phoenix propane fire still searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Kimberly Sparkman lost her 2002 Chevy Tahoe in the massive propane fire that sparked last month in Phoenix. For the mom of five, it was more than just an SUV. “That vehicle was a vehicle I had for 17 years, raised my kids in it,” said Sparkman.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to a fire at Bill’s Propane Service on Washington Street and 40th Street on July 20. Flames were shooting out of the business and propane tanks turned into missiles. The fire spread to Sundance Airport Parking, where Sparkman found her SUV and dozens of other cars burned to the ground. Six weeks later, Sparkman said it is still unclear which business’ insurance company is liable for the destroyed cars. “I understand that an investigation takes time, but the first contact I have had in weeks is the parking garage calling me and asking, ‘Your car is still here, we need you to come and get it.’ It is adding insult to injury. Extremely upsetting,” said Sparkman.

Sparkman only had liability car insurance, not comprehensive. She said regardless, she isn’t at fault and shouldn’t be responsible. Letterman’s Energy, the company that owns Bill’s Propane Service, sent us a statement saying in part, “Our facility had not been operating for a number of hours before the ignition, and we had no personnel on site during those hours. There is no indication to this point from any of the officials investigating the incident that the source was even on our property.”

Arizona’s Family also reached out to Sundance Airport Parking but did not hear back as of Wednesday afternoon. The Phoenix Fire Department said the investigation into the fire is complete and investigators ruled out arson. We are working to get a copy of the report to learn more about the cause of the fire.

“I think this was a horrendous accident but the fact is we all have liability insurance on properties and business and it is for this exact potential situation. No need for accusations. Let’s get down to taking care of business and getting everyone on their feet,” said Sparkman.

