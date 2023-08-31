Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman who lost car in Phoenix propane fire still searching for answers

Car owners are running into difficulties getting their cars repaired or replaced following a propane fire in Phoenix last month.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Kimberly Sparkman lost her 2002 Chevy Tahoe in the massive propane fire that sparked last month in Phoenix. For the mom of five, it was more than just an SUV. “That vehicle was a vehicle I had for 17 years, raised my kids in it,” said Sparkman.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to a fire at Bill’s Propane Service on Washington Street and 40th Street on July 20. Flames were shooting out of the business and propane tanks turned into missiles. The fire spread to Sundance Airport Parking, where Sparkman found her SUV and dozens of other cars burned to the ground. Six weeks later, Sparkman said it is still unclear which business’ insurance company is liable for the destroyed cars. “I understand that an investigation takes time, but the first contact I have had in weeks is the parking garage calling me and asking, ‘Your car is still here, we need you to come and get it.’ It is adding insult to injury. Extremely upsetting,” said Sparkman.

Sparkman only had liability car insurance, not comprehensive. She said regardless, she isn’t at fault and shouldn’t be responsible. Letterman’s Energy, the company that owns Bill’s Propane Service, sent us a statement saying in part, “Our facility had not been operating for a number of hours before the ignition, and we had no personnel on site during those hours. There is no indication to this point from any of the officials investigating the incident that the source was even on our property.”

Arizona’s Family also reached out to Sundance Airport Parking but did not hear back as of Wednesday afternoon. The Phoenix Fire Department said the investigation into the fire is complete and investigators ruled out arson. We are working to get a copy of the report to learn more about the cause of the fire.

“I think this was a horrendous accident but the fact is we all have liability insurance on properties and business and it is for this exact potential situation. No need for accusations. Let’s get down to taking care of business and getting everyone on their feet,” said Sparkman.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale

Latest News

Gary Harper and the On Your Side team helped viewers get back over $22,000 in August.
On Your Side helped viewers get back over $22,000 in August
Phoenix police are dealing with a rape kit backlog.
Phoenix PD gets approval to spend more money to address backlog of sex assault cases
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Some drivers are stuck on the freeway while law enforcement check on someone inside a car.
State Route 51 in central Phoenix closed due to police incident