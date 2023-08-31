Your Life
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Tolleson city councilmember’s father

Bryan Lecates is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
Bryan Lecates is now facing a second-degree murder charge.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tolleson police made an arrest Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of 53-year-old Jimmy Davis Sr., the father of a Tolleson city councilmember.

Authorities say 34-year-old Bryan Ray Lecates pulled out a gun during an argument and shot Davis once before taking off early Sunday morning at a home near 94th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, detectives identified Lecates as the shooter and found him around noontime at a home in central Phoenix.

Lecates was booked into jail on second-degree murder. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting haven’t been made public, but police say it was a “personal matter” and was in no way related to councilmember Jimmy Davis Jr.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

The crash happened on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
One person dead after crash shuts down Interstate 17 in Phoenix
File -- A United Airlines flight
United Airlines flight attendants picketing for new contract at Phoenix Sky Harbor
It’s been years since their last contract has expired, the union for the United Airlines Flight...
United Airlines flight attendants to picket in Phoenix
Michael Dritlein is stepping up to join hundreds of riders to help others fight cancer.
Arizona man biking cross-country in honor of mother who died of cancer