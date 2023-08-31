Suspect arrested in shooting death of Tolleson city councilmember’s father

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tolleson police made an arrest Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of 53-year-old Jimmy Davis Sr., the father of a Tolleson city councilmember.

Authorities say 34-year-old Bryan Ray Lecates pulled out a gun during an argument and shot Davis once before taking off early Sunday morning at a home near 94th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, detectives identified Lecates as the shooter and found him around noontime at a home in central Phoenix.

Lecates was booked into jail on second-degree murder. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting haven’t been made public, but police say it was a “personal matter” and was in no way related to councilmember Jimmy Davis Jr.

