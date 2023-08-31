Strong winds, blowing dust possible for portions of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Weather changes are on the way for Arizona, starting today. As high pressure shifts away from Arizona and back toward the Central Plains, an area of low pressure is also dropping down the California coastline. The combination of these two should bring in a deep, southerly flow of monsoon moisture into Arizona.

Storm chances are high today across Northern and Eastern Arizona, and those storms will try to push into the lower deserts. There’s a 30 percent chance for storms in the Valley tonight. The bigger risk is for strong, damaging winds and blowing dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for most of Pinal County and communities south of the Valley like Queen Creek, Ahwatukee, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. That advisory is from 4 to 9pm tonight. A High Pollution Advisory has also been issued today for PM-10, or coarse particles in Maricopa county for the possibility of dust.

Rain chances climb tomorrow, along with the threat for flash flooding. Heavy rain is possible across parts of the state. Rain chances climb to near 50 percent for the Valley during the day and evening hours Friday. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible for some areas. The hit and miss nature of monsoon storms means that some neighborhoods could get hard while others stay dry. It’s a good idea to be prepared either way on both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures fall to near 98 degrees Friday, after a toasty Thursday high of 109 degrees. Slight storm chances continue with a high of 99 on Saturday, followed by dry weather and highs near 100 degrees on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

