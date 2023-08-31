State Route 51 in central Phoenix reopened after man with gun arrested

Your Life
State Route 51 is back opened after police took a man who reportedly had a gun inside his car and was stopped on the freeway near McDowell Road in Phoenix.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major freeway in central Phoenix is back open after it was closed for more than an hour because an armed man was unconscious in his car in the middle of traffic, the Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews, drivers started calling 911, saying they saw a man slumped over inside his car that was stopped in one of the middle northbound lanes of state Route 51 just north of McDowell Road. They said he wasn’t moving.

When troopers arrived, Andrews said the driver wasn’t responding to their commands, and then troopers spotted an AK-style pistol with the man. They backed off and called additional law enforcement support, including Phoenix Police Department’s Special Assignment Unit. DPS also shut down both sides of the freeway. Drivers heading north had to exit at McDowell Road, while drivers heading south had to get off at Thomas Road.

DPS used less-lethal methods to get the driver out of the car. Andrews said the man was moving, but he wasn’t obeying commands for him to get out of the car. Phoenix’s Special Assignment Unit then successfully executed a plan to bring the driver into custody. Andrews didn’t go into detail about what action those officers took.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He’ll then be booked into jail. No one was hurt. The freeway reopened just after 7:30 p.m.

