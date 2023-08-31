State Route 51 in central Phoenix closed due to police incident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major freeway in central Phoenix was shut down because of a police situation on Wednesday evening. Both directions of state Route 51 are closed as law enforcement works an incident just north of McDowell Road. Drivers heading north must exit at McDowell Road, while drivers heading south must get off at Thomas Road. Investigators haven’t released any details.

No word on when the freeway will reopen. For the latest traffic updates, click/tap here.

