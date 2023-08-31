Phoenix PD gets approval to spend more money to address backlog of sex assault cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Too many cases and not enough crime lab analysts to inspect all the evidence. That’s the problem the Phoenix Police Department has been dealing with, and it’s led to a major backlog in the sex crimes unit. As of Aug 30, 822 rape kits hadn’t been tested yet, leaving hundreds of sex assault survivors in limbo, wondering whether their attackers would ever be brought to justice. Earlier this week, the Phoenix City Council took a major step towards addressing the problem by raising the amount of money Phoenix police could spend sending rape kits to other crime labs for analysis.

Jenna Panas is the Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. “I think allocating more money to testing is certainly a positive step,” said Panas. “The one way in which our criminal legal system is supposed to respond is by testing these kits and prosecuting and moving the cases forward.”

Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer told Arizona’s Family there has been a cap on the amount of money they could spend outsourcing rape kits to other agencies, and that has contributed to the backlog in sex assault cases. The city council’s decision to raise the cap from under a million dollars to $3.4 million will help move the cases along. “Yes, the unknown samples that are going to be outsourced, now we can get those back sooner,” said Scherer. “It allows us to get ahead of this curve and then begin to manage it appropriately through additional personnel we are hiring at the moment, also.”

Phoenix PD has 14 new DNA analysts coming in next week, but it takes two full years of training to get them up to speed, according to Scherer, which is why there is such a need to send out DNA evidence to other places. “We’d rather be doing it on our own if we could bring in people that were trained right away,” said Scherer. “But that’s just not the reality. We’re going to outsource for the next year plus to get ahead of the curve, and once we get ahead of the curve, our trainees will be ready, and we’ll be able to stay ahead.”

Phoenix PD is expected to outsource 300 rape kits to other agencies in the month of September. Scherer said that 14 new DNA analysts will start training next week.

