One person dead after crash shuts down Interstate 17 in Phoenix

The crash happened on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash left one person dead and shut down a busy Phoenix freeway on Wednesday night. According to the Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the collision on Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road around 9:30 p.m. At least one person died. It’s unclear how many others were hurt.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the collision. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The northbound lanes were shut down but reopened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lanes were unaffected. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

