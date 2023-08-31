Your Life
Officers involved in shooting near Casa Grande elementary school

No officers were hurt in the shooting. File image
No officers were hurt in the shooting. File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) There is no active threat to the community after an officer-involved shooting near a Casa Grande elementary school Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, just south of McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

While details are extremely limited, police say no officers were injured. According to a police social media post, officers are talking with the school district and staff is in the process of sending students home.

