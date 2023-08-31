Your Life
Mesa 8th grader talks about being shot while walking home from school

A Mesa teen could have died when he shot while walking home from school but thankfully he's at home recovering and talking about the incident.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thirteen-year-old Daniel Maez pointed to the spot where he got shot, explaining how the bullet went in one shoulder and out the other. “If it had been another part of my body, like lower half below-neck, I would probably just dropped dead right there and then,” said Daniel.

Daniel and his father, Pat, sat down with Arizona’s Family to talk about one of the scariest days of their lives. On Wednesday, the eighth grader was walking home from school with friends around 3 p.m., near University Drive and Alma School Road in Mesa. They were cutting through a church parking lot, when, all of a sudden, someone fired a gun, hitting Daniel. “After hearing it, I felt a sharp pain in my back,” said Daniel. “It felt like a rubber band hitting me, but like 20 times stronger, right here on my side.”

Daniel said they had no idea where the shots were coming from and they had no intention of sticking around. The boys raced home as fast as possible. “They came running in the door and saying that Daniel got shot,” said Pat Maez. “I didn’t know what to think, and then he turned around and the whole back of his shirt was full of blood.”

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries, while police combed the area for clues, trying to track down the shooter.

It’s unclear whether Daniel and his friends were targeted or this was a careless shooting caused by random gunfire. “I didn’t see it, but my friend Titus did, because he saw holes in my shirt and also saw the blood on my back,” said Daniel.

The teen’s family is just thankful Daniel is home recovering and will be OK. “Very angry, but sad at the same time,” said Pat Maez. “He’s really a good kid and didn’t deserve this at all, not at all.” So far, no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information about this shooting, call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

