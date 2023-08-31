Your Life
Man shot to death in north Phoenix; police searching for the suspect

A heavy police presence could be seen early Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to reports of shots fired near 8th and Grover streets, just north of Bell around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man seriously injured with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a townhome complex in the neighborhood.

Detectives are still working to identity a suspect and are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous.

