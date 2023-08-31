Man shot to death in north Phoenix; police searching for the suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to reports of shots fired near 8th and Grover streets, just north of Bell around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man seriously injured with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a townhome complex in the neighborhood.

Detectives are still working to identity a suspect and are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.