Hunters flock to Yuma for dove season opener

The early Dove hunting season kicks off Sept 1.
The early Dove hunting season kicks off Sept 1.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s one of the busiest times of the year in Yuma as hunters prepare for the opening day of dove season. In Arizona, the early season for dove hunting begins just before sunrise on Friday, Sept 1 and runs through sunset on Sept 15.

Every year, Yuma sees visitors from across Arizona and neighboring states who go to Yuma to hunt white-winged and mourning dove. It’s one of the best areas in the state for hunting dove. Thousands of visitors will visit Yuma in the next two weeks, which brings a lot of revenue in tourism.

Yuma is expected to see up to $5 million dollars added to the local economy, according to Sprague’s Sports, which is considered the hunting headquarters of Yuma. The store’s manager says dove season is looking very favorable this year.

“From the reports that we’re hearing, it’s pretty good. Moisture and rain makes a big difference, and because of the agriculture in Yuma, those crops and seeds that they leave in the field after they’ve harvested those are what the dove eat and survive on,” said Frank Hansen, Sprague’s Sports manager.

