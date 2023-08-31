Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hualapai Tribe celebrates a billion gallons worth of water rights

But more work still needs to be done
The Hualapai Tribe celebrated its historic Colorado River water rights agreement on Wednesday after working with the federal government for more than a decade.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Hualapai Tribe has secured thousands of acre-feet of water a year with an act signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Hualapai tribe members celebrated Wednesday, at Grand Canyon West, decades’ worth of work to get federally protected water rights for their tribe.

President Biden signed the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act last year, which was introduced by Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly. The settlement allocates a little over one billion gallons of water per year to the tribe. “They’ve been working on this for decades,” Kelly said, “to provide them with 4,000 acre-feet per year of water. The next part is actually to get them the water, good first step. The final step is funding.”

Charles Vaughn has been fighting for these rights for decades but he says this is just the beginning. “Well, not necessarily the end but the beginning of a long argyles journey because it isn’t over yet.”

They now need more money to help build a pipeline to get the water from their 108 acres of the Colorado River to where the tribe needs it. This will not only help families but also help the tribe grow economically.

Vaughn said after a long fight, he’s proud to see the impact this will have on generations to come. “To tell you the truth, it nearly moves me to tears,” Vaughn said. “Because I’ve been involved for such a long time in this effort and to finally see it culminate to this. It’s very important.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

Parrish’s American Grill and Tres Amigos both had four violations.
Cook touching face, not date mark on milk found at Phoenix-area restaurants
AZ lawmakers urge NCAA to grant Jake Smith a waiver to play at ASU
College football athlete fights to have his eligibility overturned
Lab founders used forensic-grade genome sequencing which changed everything when it came to DNA...
True Crime Arizona travels to Texas for the most high-tech DNA lab in the world
The most advanced DNA lab in the world is outside of Houston and True Crime Arizona got...
Inside look at one of the most high-tech DNA labs in the world