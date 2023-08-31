Your Life
First Alert heat warning ends Wednesday night; storm chances increasing in the Valley

Blowing dust, storms possible Thursday, Friday
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 pm update for Wednesday, 8/30/2023
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We are sweating through another First Alert Day as high heat continues to keep out daytime highs well above normal. This is our fifth day under that excessive heat warning that expires Wednesday at 8 p.m. During nighttime, expect mostly clear skies with winds out of the southwest from 5 to 15 mph. A monster ridge of high pressure is being nudged to the east that will likely increase a southerly flow of moisture starting Thursday and into Friday. A low-pressure center off the Pacific Northwest should also help set up more of a classic monsoon flow. The possibility of blowing dust and spotty thunderstorms will bring our daytime and nighttime temperatures down by several degrees. For Thursday, there’s a chance for blowing dust and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening hours. We will be closely monitoring the movement of these storms with the home opener for the Arizona State University football team in Tempe. There’s an even better chance for storms on Friday during the day and at night. Heavy rain is possible and flooding will be a threat, along with strong damaging winds and small hail.

Saturday, most storms should remain in the higher elevations, with temperatures cooling down near or slightly above the century mark. Labor Day looks dry with a high near 102.

