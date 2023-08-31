Drivers are willing to consider going electric, but many have EV apprehension

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The price of electric vehicles has fallen, but EVs are still pricey, and some consumers say that’s not the only reason why they’re not ready to exchange their gas-powered vehicle for an EV. According to a survey by Kelley Blue Book, 67% of consumers are worried an EV would require at least a moderate lifestyle change.

“Many of them said they’re open to the idea of a more environmentally friendly vehicle and they’re open to considering an electric car,” said Kelley Blue Book’s Brian Moody. “I think what’s telling about that is it means they’re not quite there yet.”

Mark Boyce, of Mesa, has three Tesla’s on Turo, a car-sharing site. He says several of his guests are people who’ve never driven an electric vehicle, but are considering making the switch to an EV. “Probably the biggest surprise is when they push on the accelerator and the car takes off like a rocket,” he said.

Concerns, including range anxiety and where to charge, are common among drivers. “They didn’t know how they would charge a vehicle up given their current living situations, so that tells you right there that people aren’t certain,” Moody said. “They like the idea of it, but they’re not certain how it’s going to work in the practical every day life.”

While Tesla may be the first electric car you think of, there are much cheaper options available.

Before making an EV purchase, Moody says there are several questions you have to answer. “The first is the purchase price. Are you ok with spending $55,000 to $60,000 or much more on this electric car? If you are, great, that’s out of the way,” he said. “For others, you might want to ask questions like where will I charge it up if I can’t charge it up at my home, how long will it go on a charge, and what does it look like when the weather is very cold or very hot because electric cars don’t function the same in all types of weather.”

Several people who’ve rented one of Boyce’s Tesla’s have purchased their own EV after they had the chance to try it out. “I make more money with my day job than I do with Turo, but I’ve had more fun making sure people understand the magic,” Boyce said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.