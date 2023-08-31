Your Life
Doctor explains COVID impact on Arizona as hospitalizations rise nationwide

Dr. Dan Quan, an emergency medicine physician from Valleywise Health, says Arizona isn’t seeing a rise in hospitalizations compared to other states.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide. The CDC says cases have gone up for six straight weeks, but hospitals are seeing historic lows. Hospitalizations peaked in January 2022 at over 150,000 patients.

Dr. Dan Quan, an emergency medicine physician from Valleywise Health, says Arizona isn’t seeing a rise in hospitalizations compared to other states. “Most cases are on the East Coast, coming down the South,” he said. However, the doctor warns patients should keep an eye out for symptoms. “It’s still the omicron variant. Even the variants we’re seeing now have kind of developed from omicron. A lot of omicron patients don’t have severe symptoms, although it depends on the patient,” he explained.

Dr. Quan advises people to still take at-home tests. “I think home testing is good to have available because there’s a lot of times that you just don’t know if you’re positive or not. It’s just good to know,” he said.

