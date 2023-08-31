Defense Coalition recruits Ukrainian pilots to train in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Ukrainian pilots will arrive in Arizona sometime this fall to train on the F-16 fighter jets. The war in Ukraine started in February of 2022, and the Ukrainian military is looking for more help. Some neighboring countries announced they will provide Ukraine with the aircraft, but the fighter jets are not something their pilots are trained on. The Pentagon announced last week the pilots would be training in Arizona.

The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition had a lot to do with recruiting Ukraine to our state. Lynndy Smith is the president of the coalition. She took a group from Arizona to Ukraine in June. “This was the first time going into a country actively at war,” Smith said. “It’s very weird to see this juxtaposition of all this activity on the ground but these big skyscrapers that have windows blown out of them.”

Smith and others on the trip risked their safety during the trip and Russia continues to attack cities in Ukraine. They were in Ukraine for a couple of days. Smith says there was an air raid while they were on a train. They also had to go to below a hotel to a bunker in the middle of the night because of another air raid. “You’d see someone outside on a patio drinking coffee and you’d see an armored vehicle to rank right next to them.”

While it was difficult to get around and put them in danger, Smith says the trip was needed. “For us to get that first-hand knowledge of what’s happening on the ground and how we could potentially help was all worth all the risk of going in,” Smith said. “Going there and having these conversations was the beginning of a lasting partnership but I think it was really helpful for the Ukrainians to see we were serious about this.”

Aerospace and defense is one of the largest industries in Arizona. It employs thousands of people and brings in billions of dollars each year. Robert Medler is the president of the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance. He says securing trainings like this is a big win for the state. “We were there in June and here we are about 60 days later from that meeting, announcing they’re coming to Arizona to train,” Medler said. “Training F-16 pilots comes at an expense.”

Medler says Ukraine will be the 31st country to send pilots through the program. The country they come from typically pays for the training. Then the pilots will rent homes, cars and spend other money in the state while they live here for several months or even years.

The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson. The pilots will first undergo English instruction at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to bring their fluency up to the level needed to operate the aircraft.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.