Cook touching face, not date mark on milk found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Parrish’s American Grill and Tres Amigos both had four violations.
Parrish’s American Grill and Tres Amigos both had four violations.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 30, 2023:

Sophia’s Kitchen - 17050 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Alfredo sauce out of temperature
  • Chicken and pasta not cooling properly
  • Wiping cloths stored on cutting board

Arrivederci Italian Cuisine - 8900 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Worker not washing hands properly
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Lasagna and soup not properly date marked

Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa

4 violations

  • Kitchen hand sink blocked by crates
  • Raw bacon stored above produce
  • Food debris on blades of blender
  • No date marks on beef, ham and milk

Parrish’s American Grill - 4425 S. Mountain Rd., Mesa

4 violations

  • Cook touching face then working with food
  • Cook touching roll with bare hands
  • Tomatoes, blue cheese and ham not kept cold enough
  • Sanitizer on top of ice machine

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Filiberto’s - 1480 E. Main Street, Mesa

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear

Pat O’s Bunkhouse - 4428 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix

V Nam Pho - 15332 W. Bell Rd. #132, Surprise

Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler

Jack in the Box - 8951 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here

