Cook touching face, not date mark on milk found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 30, 2023:
Sophia’s Kitchen - 17050 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Alfredo sauce out of temperature
- Chicken and pasta not cooling properly
- Wiping cloths stored on cutting board
Arrivederci Italian Cuisine - 8900 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale
3 violations
- Worker not washing hands properly
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Lasagna and soup not properly date marked
Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa
4 violations
- Kitchen hand sink blocked by crates
- Raw bacon stored above produce
- Food debris on blades of blender
- No date marks on beef, ham and milk
Parrish’s American Grill - 4425 S. Mountain Rd., Mesa
4 violations
- Cook touching face then working with food
- Cook touching roll with bare hands
- Tomatoes, blue cheese and ham not kept cold enough
- Sanitizer on top of ice machine
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Filiberto’s - 1480 E. Main Street, Mesa
Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear
Pat O’s Bunkhouse - 4428 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix
V Nam Pho - 15332 W. Bell Rd. #132, Surprise
Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler
Jack in the Box - 8951 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix
