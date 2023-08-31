Cook touching face, not date mark on milk found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 30, 2023:

Sophia’s Kitchen - 17050 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale

3 violations

Alfredo sauce out of temperature

Chicken and pasta not cooling properly

Wiping cloths stored on cutting board

Arrivederci Italian Cuisine - 8900 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

Worker not washing hands properly

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Lasagna and soup not properly date marked

Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa

4 violations

Kitchen hand sink blocked by crates

Raw bacon stored above produce

Food debris on blades of blender

No date marks on beef, ham and milk

Parrish’s American Grill - 4425 S. Mountain Rd., Mesa

4 violations

Cook touching face then working with food

Cook touching roll with bare hands

Tomatoes, blue cheese and ham not kept cold enough

Sanitizer on top of ice machine

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Filiberto’s - 1480 E. Main Street, Mesa

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma Rd., Goodyear

Pat O’s Bunkhouse - 4428 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix

V Nam Pho - 15332 W. Bell Rd. #132, Surprise

Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler

Jack in the Box - 8951 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

