Arizon man convicted for smuggling migrants, eluding police before deadly crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man who led police on a chase before crashing his truck and killing two undocumented migrants now faces life in prison. Homeland Security says 28-year-old William Brown was convicted on 15 counts this week in Cochise County Superior Court.

In January 2021, Brown was seen by an off-duty agent picking up migrants near the border in Douglas, Arizona. Agents and the Bisbee Police tracked Brown down in his pickup truck. Brown started speeding and was driving more than 70 miles per hour when he flipped his truck in a roundabout. Two migrants in the truck were ejected and died from their injuries.

“It doesn’t work. These roads are not like Tucson or Phoenix. They’re twisty; it gets really dark out there. There are surprise turns, and we end up killing people,” Homeland Security Assistant Special Agent Howard Bolick said. “I worry every day about my family being hit by somebody trying to flee for a buck,” Bolick said. He’s had to pull over to get out of the way of a chase. He says it happens once every week. “These people are facing murder charges. And we are worried it will happen again,” Bolick said.

Homeland Security says the cartel offers people thousands of dollars to drive to the border and drive migrants north to Tucson or Phoenix. They will advertise to teens and young adults on social media. While the offer is enticing, Bolick says some people never end up getting paid. The risk is not worth the reward. “We’ve tracked them down, and we’ve seized their cars, months later sometimes. Worst case, you’re going to face life in prison if you don’t die yourself,” Bolick said. “We’ve had people, unfortunately, who are getting their first introduction to this, and we’ve had people who have been through it for several times through a host of charges.”

Brown was convicted on two felony murder charges, two second-degree murder charges, five aggravated assault charges, five endangering charges, and one count of eluding police. He now faces life in prison.

