Your Life
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizon man convicted for smuggling migrants, eluding police before deadly crash

The conviction of an Arizona man in connection to the deaths of 2 migrants during a chase highlights the dangers of human smuggling, officials say.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man who led police on a chase before crashing his truck and killing two undocumented migrants now faces life in prison. Homeland Security says 28-year-old William Brown was convicted on 15 counts this week in Cochise County Superior Court.

In January 2021, Brown was seen by an off-duty agent picking up migrants near the border in Douglas, Arizona. Agents and the Bisbee Police tracked Brown down in his pickup truck. Brown started speeding and was driving more than 70 miles per hour when he flipped his truck in a roundabout. Two migrants in the truck were ejected and died from their injuries.

“It doesn’t work. These roads are not like Tucson or Phoenix. They’re twisty; it gets really dark out there. There are surprise turns, and we end up killing people,” Homeland Security Assistant Special Agent Howard Bolick said. “I worry every day about my family being hit by somebody trying to flee for a buck,” Bolick said. He’s had to pull over to get out of the way of a chase. He says it happens once every week. “These people are facing murder charges. And we are worried it will happen again,” Bolick said.

Homeland Security says the cartel offers people thousands of dollars to drive to the border and drive migrants north to Tucson or Phoenix. They will advertise to teens and young adults on social media. While the offer is enticing, Bolick says some people never end up getting paid. The risk is not worth the reward. “We’ve tracked them down, and we’ve seized their cars, months later sometimes. Worst case, you’re going to face life in prison if you don’t die yourself,” Bolick said. “We’ve had people, unfortunately, who are getting their first introduction to this, and we’ve had people who have been through it for several times through a host of charges.”

Brown was convicted on two felony murder charges, two second-degree murder charges, five aggravated assault charges, five endangering charges, and one count of eluding police. He now faces life in prison.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

Police are investigating and say the child's parents are cooperating.
Gun found in preschool student’s backpack in Ahwatukee
Margaret Lomax still doesn't know what happened to $120,000 she transferred from one bank to...
Ahwatukee woman searches for $120k that disappeared from bank account
A Queen Creek great-grandfather met up with the group of people who saved his life earlier this...
Queen Creek great-grandfather reunited with heroes who saved his life
The conviction of an Arizona man in connection to the deaths of 2 migrants during a chase...
Arizona man convicted after deadly crash involving migrants
Sasha Rubin is turning her skating passion into a project to help kids.
Scottsdale teen using ice skating to help kids with disabilities