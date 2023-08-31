ASU elevates gameday experience ahead of season kickoff; here’s what’s new

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State is advising fans to plan ahead and get your forks up ahead of tonight’s season opening kickoff against Southern Utah!

Whether you’re going to the game, or just tailgating, Associate Athletic Director, Bill Kennedy said to be ready for some congestion, because they’re anticipating a new student attendance record for kickoff tonight. “Our student record is a little over 13,000, we already have over 14,000 student downloads already, he said. “We’re really excited about the student crowd tonight.” If you’re attending the game, here’s what you need to know.

Where do I park?

Sun Devil Parking Passes are required to park in Lots 6, 9 and 10 and Stadium Structure 5, South Packard Drive Structure 7, Whiteman Tennis Reserved, Reserved North, Reserved South, Disabled Lot and Reserved Lot 3.

Game day parking is available at: Lot 8 on Rio Salado and Rural Road, Lot 6, University Center, Athletes Place and University (block east of Rural), Disabled Parking, Lower Level Packard, Gammage Lot, Lot 10, NOVUS Parking Garage and Stadium Structure 5.

These lots are open five hours before kickoff, and guest or pay lots open 3.5 hours before the game.

What food options are available?

ASU has unveiled new items that will be a part of this season’s concessions menu. New items include:

$5 Value Soda, Hot Dog, Popcorn

$6.50 Value Draft Beer

Vegan Hot Dog

New Gyro Stand

“505 Southwestern” Premium Hatch Chili Nacho Bar

Two Premium Cheesesteak Stands

Grab-and-Go Self Checkout Market

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Michael Meitin, said they were even able to expand their beer menu. “It goes with the theme of having more value beer here now, but we’re also able to increase our craft selection while still maintaining our commitment to responsibility,” Meitin said. Concessions for tonight’s game, will offer half off on all water bottles to help fans stay cool from kickoff till the end of the fourth quarter.

What about tailgating?

After building Mullett Arena right across from Mountain America Stadium, the department has noticed it restricts tailgating space, so they’re offering a few options this year.

Dos Equis Pitchfork Pregame: indoor and outdoor tailgating, free admission, located on the north side of Desert Financial Arena, opens 3 hours before kickoff, available for all Sun Devil Football home games, except Thursday night’s game.

Coors Light Sun Devil Tailgate: located in the Desert Arboretum, features live music, beverages from beer to soda, food, all college football games on several big screens, cooling system, opens 3 hours before kickoff, admission is a $500 donation to the Sun Devil Club (season ticket holders), and is available at all home games except Thursday night’s game.

Sparky’s Touchdown Tailgate: free to students and alumni, features a beer garden, and appearance by Sparky, food trucks, located on College Avenue, opens 3 hours before kickoff, and is available at all home games, except Thursday night’s home opener.

The department said fans will notice their brand new, self ticket scanners and metal detectors to help speed up the game day experience inside the stadium. If you’re interested in attending the Sun Devil walk, that starts at 4:20 p.m., and kick off is at 7 p.m.

