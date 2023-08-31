Arizona lawmakers urging NCAA to grant local football star waiver to play at ASU

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -If Jake Smith knew he wouldn’t be suiting up with the Sun Devils this season, he would not have transferred. His mother, Tina Smith said he only had about a semester left at USC. “It just baffles me though. I don’t know who looked at this fact pattern and decides that punishment is the appropriate response in the form of a third consecutive year out. It makes no sense to me,” said Tina Smith.

The former Notre Dame Prep football stand-out played at the University of Texas in 2019 and part of 2020. After an injury and surgery, he transferred to play at USC but didn’t pass the intake physical. The wide receiver never played a game at USC and was told he would not play there. “His only choice to ever play college football again at this point was to enter the transfer portal. That was December of 2022 when we knew the guidelines. We knew we needed a waiver, but we felt we had a really strong case,” Tina Smith said.

Jake Smith says the NCAA denied his waiver for immediate eligibility based on rules they passed in January, limiting waivers for second-time transfers. However, he transferred a month prior to the new guidelines. Plus, he only played at one school previously. “We were really shocked when they not only did not do that, but they were retroactively applying new guidelines in order to do it. And I just feel for him and every other player in the portal in December,” Tina Smith said.

The whole situation doesn’t sit well with Representative Joseph Chaplik (R) LD3. He and 35 other lawmakers sent the NCAA a letter asking the organization to reconsider. “I truly believe it should be an exception for Jake Smith based on his situation. A lot of kids are probably bouncing and going from school to school to get in that starting lineup and make it on the team. That’s not Jake. Jake’s not doing that,” said Rep. Chaplik. Smith has already been through spring ball and camp at ASU. To get this news now was a crushing blow after he worked so hard to get healthy enough to play again and finish out his college career at home. “He didn’t want to give up the dream, and we didn’t want him to give it up. We supported him. But the window closes. If you miss something in life, you miss it,” Tina Smith said.

Rep. Chaplik said the NCAA confirmed they received his letter but has not responded yet otherwise.

