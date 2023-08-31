89-year-old seamstress retires after brutal attack

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -An 89-year-old seamstress in Yuma who was attacked with a brick at her alteration shop is retiring. Rose Roberson, owner of Rose’s Alterations, has been in business for 37 years. She didn’t expect to retire this year, but in May, she was assaulted by a man who broke into her shop.

The Yuma Police Department arrested 72-year-old James Michael Oakley. Police said he broke into Rose’s Alterations using a brick and proceeded to attack her with a brick, a cane, and a sewing machine. He’s been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder.

Roberson said she had never seen the man before. “He said he was God and said today is your day, you’re gonna die today. You better believe that he said, “I’m gonna kill you,” Roberson said. “Every time I look back there where he threw me under the machine, he thought he’d killed me.”

Roberson said she’s alive today because she played dead. She is sad to be closing up, but she is grateful to the community. Since the attack, community members rallied together to raise money. They’ve raised about $26,000 to help with hospital costs.

