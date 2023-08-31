Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

89-year-old seamstress retires after brutal attack

An 89-year-old seamstress in Yuma is calling it a career after she was attacked with a brick.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -An 89-year-old seamstress in Yuma who was attacked with a brick at her alteration shop is retiring. Rose Roberson, owner of Rose’s Alterations, has been in business for 37 years. She didn’t expect to retire this year, but in May, she was assaulted by a man who broke into her shop.

The Yuma Police Department arrested 72-year-old James Michael Oakley. Police said he broke into Rose’s Alterations using a brick and proceeded to attack her with a brick, a cane, and a sewing machine. He’s been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder.

Roberson said she had never seen the man before. “He said he was God and said today is your day, you’re gonna die today. You better believe that he said, “I’m gonna kill you,” Roberson said. “Every time I look back there where he threw me under the machine, he thought he’d killed me.”

Roberson said she’s alive today because she played dead. She is sad to be closing up, but she is grateful to the community. Since the attack, community members rallied together to raise money. They’ve raised about $26,000 to help with hospital costs.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale

Latest News

Ruiz works three 10-hour shifts but still makes time for her archery.
Phoenix nurse wins gold for team USA at World Archery Championships
The victim was walking outside when he was shot.
Boy shot while walking down the street near Mesa church
The neighborhood is a few miles north of downtown Phoenix.
Central Phoenix street shut down due to ‘suspicious item,’ police say
An 89-year-old seamstress in Yuma is calling it a career after she was attacked with a brick.
Yuma businesswoman retires after being attacked