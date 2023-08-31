Your Life
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city

Police said they responded to a mass shooting in Peoria, Illinois.
By Jenise Rebholz, 25News Now, Howard Packowitz and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - A shooting Wednesday in Illinois wounded five people, two of them critically, police said.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said an adult male and a juvenile male are in critical condition from the shooting Wednesday. The other gunshot victims, an adult male and three juvenile males, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“When we arrived here, obviously there was chaos,” Echevarria said at the scene.

A sixth person suffered a laceration as a result of the incident.

Officers said they found the victims after responding to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts. The first alert indicated 10 rounds were fired, and the second alert indicated 19 more rounds were fired.

“You can imagine when you have six victims and family members, and everybody that comes out from their homes, nobody wants to hear that amount of gunfire in their neighborhood. One round is enough, let alone 29 rounds,” Echevarria said.

There have been six shootings since Saturday in Peoria, a city of about 110,000 people about 120 miles southwest of Chicago. Two people have been killed as a result.

A 17-year-old has been charged with one of the killings.

“We’ve had numerous shootings in the last week,” Echevarria said. “Our officers have been very busy working these shootings and these investigations, and we’ve got to figure out now what’s linked to what, and who’s causing this, and what is really going on behind the scenes between these parties.”

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - Indie Cisive performs during the Drag American Rejects Show, Oct. 6, 2022, at Shot Topic...
A judge has blocked, for now, a Texas law drag show performers fear will shut them down
This image provided by the FBI shows Leo Frederick Burt. More than 50 years after a bombing on...
FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years
The crash happened on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
Hit-and-run on I-17 in Phoenix leaves woman dead; teen driver located