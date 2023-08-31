Your Life
3 Phoenix hospital employees arrested for alleged abuse of quadriplegic patient

Eric Espinoza, 39, (left) Luis Garcia, 53, (center) and Kalen Powell, 37, (right) each face a charge of adult abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three hospital employees in west Phoenix have been arrested for allegedly abusing an adult quadriplegic patient. Eric Espinoza, 39, Luis Garcia, 53, and Kalen Powell, 37, each face charges in connection with the incident that happened two months ago.

It happened on the afternoon of June 14 at Valleywise Behavioral Health Center Maryvale campus near 51st and Campbell avenues. Police say the suspects pushed the man out of the hospital in a wheelchair, then left him lying on the ground at a nearby park. The man’s mother came to the park and called 911. Phoenix Fire crews responded and took the man to a different hospital for follow-up care.

Officers spoke with the man and other witnesses and also collected video evidence from his mother. On Aug. 21, a state grand jury indicted the three suspects on criminal adult abuse charges. They were arrested and booked into jail on Friday. Specific details about the incident have not been released.

