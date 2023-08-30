Your Life
WATCH: Cochise County deputies save migrant from burning car after chase

Deputies rescued a migrant from a vehicle fire after a driver led them on a high-speed chase in southern Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video shows a chase ending with a suspect in custody and a migrant saved from a burning car in Cochise County earlier this year.

The chase began south of Sierra Vista when deputies were investigating a case of human smuggling on May 4. The suspect was driving roughly 70 miles per hour, and deputies were able to spike the car’s tires north of Huachuca City. The video then skips to show the suspect in an open field and on the ground. “Is there anyone in the car? Trunk?” one deputy asks. “Yeah,” the suspect replies. “Guys, there are people in the trunk. In the trunk!” the deputy yells to other law enforcement officers. The driver was then taken into custody.

Video shows flames coming out of the car as deputies surround it. One deputy attempts to get inside the car, but the smoke and flames engulf the car. “Wait, I can’t see it, I can’t see it,” he says while coughing. “We’re handling fire, we might still have people in the trunk. We can’t get the trunk open,” another deputy says as others try to put out the fire. Deputies then get the trunk open and one uninjured person crawls out. Several deputies had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

