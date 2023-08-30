Volunteer group helping with water and mountain rescues across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are learning more about a team of Arizona rescuers helping save people during dangerous situations like mountain or swift water rescues. We often tell you about fire departments saving people, but there is a group of volunteer rescuers who work under the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a team made up of 35 volunteers who are all emergency medical technicians. It’s one of 16 volunteer groups MCSO calls posse’s that assist them. This team’s gear and training are all funded by donations.

“We spend anywhere from 500 to 1,200 hours a year training and fundraising,” Justin Bern, a rescue specialist with the Central Arizona Rescue Operation, said.

The team of 35 has other day jobs but does this on the side because they desire to help people. “Being outdoors people, we realize who is there to help us if we get hurt? So it’s really just giving back to the community,” Bern said.

The team responds to everything from swift water to cliff or mountain rescues in areas all across Maricopa County, including places like the Four Peak Mountains and Superstitions. “We get about two to three different callouts for them a week,” Bern said.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO says they rely heavily on their volunteer work. Besides this search and rescue team, MCSO has other posse’s like security patrol, disaster relief, crime scene and more. “We just deployed them today in reference to a missing person on a mountain, so they’ll go out there and assist deputies in conjunction, and that’s how the posse operates here,” Sgt. Enriquez said.

He says these are passionate volunteers. And with an ongoing staffing shortage in law enforcement, it’s a big help when it comes to needing a response in a tough situation. “The county and MCSO is saving a lot of money because these are skills were getting for free, and they are passionate about what they do and they just want to help,” he said.

The group is always looking for volunteers. Every first Tuesday of the month, they have a team meeting and invite people interested in joining to learn more about the volunteer opportunity. For more information, you can click here.

