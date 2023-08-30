Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Volunteer group helping with water and mountain rescues across Maricopa County

The team responds to everything from swift water to cliff or mountain rescues in areas all...
The team responds to everything from swift water to cliff or mountain rescues in areas all across Maricopa County,(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are learning more about a team of Arizona rescuers helping save people during dangerous situations like mountain or swift water rescues. We often tell you about fire departments saving people, but there is a group of volunteer rescuers who work under the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a team made up of 35 volunteers who are all emergency medical technicians. It’s one of 16 volunteer groups MCSO calls posse’s that assist them. This team’s gear and training are all funded by donations.

“We spend anywhere from 500 to 1,200 hours a year training and fundraising,” Justin Bern, a rescue specialist with the Central Arizona Rescue Operation, said.

The team of 35 has other day jobs but does this on the side because they desire to help people. “Being outdoors people, we realize who is there to help us if we get hurt? So it’s really just giving back to the community,” Bern said.

The team responds to everything from swift water to cliff or mountain rescues in areas all across Maricopa County, including places like the Four Peak Mountains and Superstitions. “We get about two to three different callouts for them a week,” Bern said.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO says they rely heavily on their volunteer work. Besides this search and rescue team, MCSO has other posse’s like security patrol, disaster relief, crime scene and more. “We just deployed them today in reference to a missing person on a mountain, so they’ll go out there and assist deputies in conjunction, and that’s how the posse operates here,” Sgt. Enriquez said.

He says these are passionate volunteers. And with an ongoing staffing shortage in law enforcement, it’s a big help when it comes to needing a response in a tough situation. “The county and MCSO is saving a lot of money because these are skills were getting for free, and they are passionate about what they do and they just want to help,” he said.

The group is always looking for volunteers. Every first Tuesday of the month, they have a team meeting and invite people interested in joining to learn more about the volunteer opportunity. For more information, you can click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

Runbeck Election Services provides election support to most of Arizona’s 15 counties and in...
Conflict of interest questions raised in Arizona over election ballot company sale
DPS Troopers preform 'pit maneuver' on a truck in Scottsdale
VIDEO: DPS Troopers preform 'pit maneuver' on a truck in Scottsdale
Critics say these foreign farm operations are draining one of Arizona’s scarce resources.
Rep. Gallego introduces bill to rein in foreign farms
A Chandler couple is mourning the loss of a teen who died by suicide and they hope sharing his...
Chandler couple shares story of their son who died by suicide