VIDEO: Mesa police officer saves baby who stopped breathing

Mesa Officer Shaquille Perez was in the right place at the right time to help save a baby who stopped breathing on the light rail.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police officer was in the right place at the right time to help save an unresponsive baby.

Authorities say Mesa Officer Shaquille Perez was dealing with a uncooperative passenger on the light rail when a mother runs up to him. Video shows the crying mother handing Perez the baby boy, who has stopped breathing. “I heard screaming, so I walk over, and when I peep out this way from the other side where the train’s at, mom comes running up to me screaming for help,” Perez said.

The officer quickly jumped into action and began doing CPR on the boy, and another bystander then came to help. “A guy ran up saying he was a paramedic and asked if he could help. So of course I said yeah. He took the baby from my arms and we put him in the backseat of the squad car under some A/C and baby was breathing,” Perez said. The bystander then helps soothe the crying baby.

Officers say the boy is now safe and OK. “It’s an amazing feeling to know I was able to intervene and help potentially save that baby’s life,” Perez said.

