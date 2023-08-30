Thieves targeting Scottsdale post office drop boxes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several Hopi Post Office station drop boxes have been damaged and are now out of service. The United States Postal Service said it’s recently seen an uptick in outdoor collection boxes and is discouraging people from using them at night.

Cindy Stone, a Scottsdale resident, said she has first-hand experience with these mail thefts. “I mailed a Mother’s Day card, which never got there. That had a check in it. I mailed two Easter cards which had money in them which never got there, and I didn’t think much of it,” Stone said.

Stone continued to mail several checks through the postal office collection boxes, and that’s when she ran into some problems. “I started getting notices that bills weren’t getting paid,” Stone said.

She later received a text message from her bank alerting her about possible fraud on her account. “I have an overdraft, so they took money out of the overdraft to cover these checks because it was in amounts I didn’t have enough in there,” Stone said.

The thieves tried stealing nearly $6,000-$7,000 in checks. Stone believes they were trying to use her checks as a pawn. “I think they created their own checks using my routing number, my bank account, and my name,” she said.

USPS says that postal inspectors are actively investigating, and anyone who believes they are a victim should report it at 877-876-2455.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.