Prosecutors file motion to dismiss domestic violence case against ex-Coyotes co-owner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes will likely have a case against him in Colorado dismissed after the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday. Ex-minority owner Andrew Barroway was charged with assault and domestic violence while in Aspen, Colorado, back in March.

The motion was filed by the District Attorney’s office for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Aspen. According to local police at the time, witnesses reported a disturbance in a room at the Limelight Hotel around 8:40 a.m. Barroway was previously charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence.

Editor’s Note: In an earlier version of the story, a source told Arizona’s Family that Barroway’s case was dismissed. The source clarified after the story was published that prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss.

