Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Prosecutors file motion to dismiss domestic violence case against ex-Coyotes co-owner

Arizona Coyotes
The charges were dismissed by the District Attorney’s office for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Aspen.(MGN Online)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes will likely have a case against him in Colorado dismissed after the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday. Ex-minority owner Andrew Barroway was charged with assault and domestic violence while in Aspen, Colorado, back in March.

The motion was filed by the District Attorney’s office for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Aspen. According to local police at the time, witnesses reported a disturbance in a room at the Limelight Hotel around 8:40 a.m. Barroway was previously charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence.

Editor’s Note: In an earlier version of the story, a source told Arizona’s Family that Barroway’s case was dismissed. The source clarified after the story was published that prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
A chase had a driver going the wrong way on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale and it ended with a...
10 injured after suspect drives wrong-way during pursuit on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game...
Arizona Coyotes owner intends to buy land in Mesa for possible sports arena
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, middle, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis...
Arizona Coyotes tickets go on sale Friday; what you need to know
He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1.
Ex-Coyote Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during Scottsdale arrest
New court documents say now-former Arizona Coyotes player Alexander Galchenyuk made violent...
Former Arizona Coyotes player allegedly threatened Scottsdale police