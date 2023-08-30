Phoenix Fire recommends changes for trail closures on days with excessive heat warnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another extremely hot day in the Valley, which can be dangerous for people spending time outdoors. Now, hikers could soon see more restrictions on the trails. “Even at 8 o’clock, sometimes we’re seeing temperatures at 102, 103,” said Kimberly Quick Ragsdale with the Phoenix Fire Department.

But in Phoenix, even that can be dangerous. “The heat sneaks up on you; you might not be as prepared for it as they initially thought, and then it snowballs into a situation in which they need assistance off the mountain,” she said.

In an effort to keep rescue crews, hikers and pets safe, the fire department is proposing Phoenix Parks and Recreation make adjustments. “Pets are not going to be allowed on the trails past 90 degrees, the closures will happen year-round, and the time period will be pushed to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” she said.

Trails close between April and the end of August, when the National Weather Service issues excessive heat warnings. “Typically, we’ll see people lined up at 5 o’clock, although it’s not getting any cooler from 4:59 to 5:01,” said Adam Waltz with Parks and Recreation.

So far in August, Phoenix Fire has responded to about 20 mountain rescues, similar to last year. Yet the trail closure policy is set to end just before September, following back-to-back record-breaking heat. “This program is put in place to protect the hikers, residents, first responders, park rangers who are often times our first responders,” Waltz said.

Park rangers can’t force someone off a trail, but they can give someone a citation for trespassing or not complying. If these changes are made after that meeting on Aug. 31, it will go into effect immediately.

