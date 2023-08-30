Peoria police chief announces retirement; search for replacement begins

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After five years on the job, Peoria Police Chief Art Miller announced he plans to retire this week. “To the amazing men and women of the Peoria Police Department, I share my sincere gratitude for my time serving with you,” said Chief Miller in a Facebook post. “Working with you, and for you, made my tenure here an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. I will miss our professional camaraderie, which has allowed us to achieve so much together.”

Miller will remain on duty until a new chief is hired and sworn into service. A nationwide search to find a new chief will begin on Wednesday. The selection process will include in-person interviews and then meetings with staff and the community, which are set for mid-October.

“I want to thank Chief Miller for his service to Peoria,” said City Manager Henry Darwin. “This is a very important position for our community, and I commit to a thorough and public process in recruiting our next police chief.”

