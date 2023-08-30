Payson teacher arrested for sex crimes after allegations involving ex-student

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A northern Arizona teacher is facing serious allegations involving an ex-student. The Payson Police Department says Miles Huff was taken into custody on several counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

On Aug. 14, Payson Unified School District began investigating Huff after a tip from a community member. Investigators say Huff was facing allegations of inappropriate actions with a former student. Detectives began interviewing witnesses and victims. Huff was then arrested on Tuesday and booked into Gila County Jail.

Authorities stress the investigation is still ongoing as they search through large amounts of evidence. If you have additional information or if other possible victims would like to come forward, contact Payson Police Department at (928) 474-5177.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Payson Unified School District for comment.

