Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County confirms 47 more heat-related deaths since last report; total at 180

As of Aug. 26, Maricopa County health officials have confirmed 180 heat-associated deaths while...
As of Aug. 26, Maricopa County health officials have confirmed 180 heat-associated deaths while 330 other deaths remain under investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Health officials have confirmed an additional 47 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County since last week’s report, bringing the yearly total to 180. Another 330 deaths are suspected heat-related cases and remain under investigation.

People ranging in age from 50-64 still make up the largest percentage of heat-related deaths at 31%. That’s followed by the 20-34 age range, making up 21%. The latest statistics also show that 43 of the 180 deaths (24%) happened indoors, with a non-functioning air conditioner listed in most cases. See the latest report here.

The numbers have climbed during a record-breaking heat wave across the Valley. July 2023 will go down as the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix, or any other U.S. city. It’s also expected to go down as the hottest summer ever recorded in Phoenix.

The number of deaths this year are expected to eclipse last year’s total. At this time in Maricopa County last year, there were 111 confirmed heat-related deaths with 255 other deaths under investigation. At the end of 2022, 425 heat-associated deaths had been confirmed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
A chase had a driver going the wrong way on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale and it ended with a...
10 injured after suspect drives wrong-way during pursuit on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Around 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to North Mountain Park for reports of a lost...
Crews rescue lost, dehydrated hiker off North Mountain in Phoenix
A summertime policy forces City of Phoenix to close trails like Camelback and Piestewa, but the...
Firefighters push to extend summer hiking restrictions in Phoenix area
A team of rescuers called the Central Arizona Rescue Operation is all volunteers and help with...
Volunteers brave heat, help with Phoenix-area mountain rescues
The trail closure policy is set to end just before September, following back-to-back...
Phoenix Fire recommends changes for trail closures on days with excessive heat warnings