Maricopa County confirms 47 more heat-related deaths since last report; total at 180

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Health officials have confirmed an additional 47 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County since last week’s report, bringing the yearly total to 180. Another 330 deaths are suspected heat-related cases and remain under investigation.

People ranging in age from 50-64 still make up the largest percentage of heat-related deaths at 31%. That’s followed by the 20-34 age range, making up 21%. The latest statistics also show that 43 of the 180 deaths (24%) happened indoors, with a non-functioning air conditioner listed in most cases. See the latest report here.

The numbers have climbed during a record-breaking heat wave across the Valley. July 2023 will go down as the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix, or any other U.S. city. It’s also expected to go down as the hottest summer ever recorded in Phoenix.

The number of deaths this year are expected to eclipse last year’s total. At this time in Maricopa County last year, there were 111 confirmed heat-related deaths with 255 other deaths under investigation. At the end of 2022, 425 heat-associated deaths had been confirmed.

