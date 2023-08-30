Man arrested for high-speed crash in 2021 that left driver dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed a man in Phoenix over two years ago. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Christian Zazueta was taken into custody in Avondale.

On June 19, 2021, just after 4 a.m., police say Zazueta, who was 17 at the time, was speeding, near 51st Avenue and Fillmore Street when he rear-ended a Jeep. Zazueta’s car pushed the Jeep into a power pole, causing it to burst into flames. The Jeep was then thrown 444 feet away from the initial crash, court documents state. The unidentified Jeep driver died at the scene.

Zazueta was not hurt, and his three passengers had non-life-threatening injuries. Court paperwork says he admitted to drinking two beers at a friend’s house. His BAC came back at 0.063 and he tested positive for THC, investigators said. Zazueta was reportedly speeding between 93 to 114 miles per hour before crashing into the Jeep. The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

He was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.