Original Breakfast House in Phoenix offers unique twist on classic foods

Original Breakfast House in north Phoenix was opened by a Vietnam veteran who moved to Phoenix to retire, but it didn't take him long to get back on the grill.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Original Breakfast House is included on the list of Top 150 Mom and Pop Businesses in the U.S. Presented by Yelp and Entrepreneur Magazine. This list celebrates the top independently owned and operated businesses across a wide variety of industries throughout the country.

Owner John Stidham is a career restaurateur (35 years in the biz!) who moved to Phoenix to retire. He said he was no good at golf or tennis; and less than 2 years into retirement, he was back at work to create Original Breakfast House near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road, a recently rejuvenated shopping center in North Phoenix. After completely remodeling the premises, he ended up with a modern 70s motif and a hip breakfast joint that serves up intense flavors in the form of unique twists on American comfort food.

It specializes in unique twists on classic diner food. Menu favorites include deep fried French toast, topped with fresh seasonal fruit or paired with chicken fried chicken; Spam and eggs over cilantro; lime rice with mango salsa; and a large variety of fluffy omelets served with locally baked breads and homemade jam.

Jaime gets to sink her teeth into a delicious breakfast platter.

For lunch, OBH serves 100% Grass fed and finished Arizona beef on locally sourced challah buns, creative sandwiches and salads, along with the family’s favorite seafood items. Fresh squeezed in front of you: orange juice, locally roasted Costa Rican coffee and house made baked goods round out a great meal. John is a Vietnam veteran and throws a party to celebrate his fellow vets every Veterans Day.

Original Breakfast House | 13623 N. 32nd St., Phoenix 85032 | 602-482-2328 | originalbreakfasthouse.com

Instagram: @originalbreakfasthouse

Facebook account: @OBHPHX

