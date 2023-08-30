Gilbert girl receives remodeled backyard from Make-A-Wish Foundation

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert girl’s backyard received a new upgrade perfect for watching movies during summer nights in the Valley, thanks to the work of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Grace has a genetic disorder called Angelman’s Syndrome, which causes issues with balance, seizures and speech and intellectual disabilities. It is tough to travel due to Grace’s medical needs, so instead of going on the traditional family vacation or trip, she wished to have a backyard makeover to watch and enjoy movies with her family outdoors.

Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 34 minutes across the U.S., and on Tuesday, Grace received a very special surprise! Make-A-Wish put a new projector, furniture and shaded space into the backyard.

“She definitely has taught us the meaning of unconditional love, and Make-A-Wish has given us this gift of unconditional love again,” said Amy West, Grace’s mom. West says Grace is allergic to grass, but now she can safely play and watch movies with all her loved ones. “I can picture everyone in the room here enjoying this. Popcorn, ‘Moana’ playing, just sitting under the stars enjoying it,” said West.

Seeing this wish come true was also a special moment for the Make-A-Wish employees, who had been planning this surprise for months with some help from Blue Cross Blue Shield. “Seeing Grace smile to me is the biggest thing. I don’t always get to interact with my wish kids and families. But this is, to me, the best part of the job,” said Eduardo De Los Santos, wish manager with Make-A-Wish.

