Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert girl receives remodeled backyard from Make-A-Wish Foundation

Instead of going on the traditional family vacation or trip, she wished to have a backyard makeover to watch and enjoy movies with her family outdoors.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert girl’s backyard received a new upgrade perfect for watching movies during summer nights in the Valley, thanks to the work of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Grace has a genetic disorder called Angelman’s Syndrome, which causes issues with balance, seizures and speech and intellectual disabilities. It is tough to travel due to Grace’s medical needs, so instead of going on the traditional family vacation or trip, she wished to have a backyard makeover to watch and enjoy movies with her family outdoors.

Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 34 minutes across the U.S., and on Tuesday, Grace received a very special surprise! Make-A-Wish put a new projector, furniture and shaded space into the backyard.

“She definitely has taught us the meaning of unconditional love, and Make-A-Wish has given us this gift of unconditional love again,” said Amy West, Grace’s mom. West says Grace is allergic to grass, but now she can safely play and watch movies with all her loved ones. “I can picture everyone in the room here enjoying this. Popcorn, ‘Moana’ playing, just sitting under the stars enjoying it,” said West.

Seeing this wish come true was also a special moment for the Make-A-Wish employees, who had been planning this surprise for months with some help from Blue Cross Blue Shield. “Seeing Grace smile to me is the biggest thing. I don’t always get to interact with my wish kids and families. But this is, to me, the best part of the job,” said Eduardo De Los Santos, wish manager with Make-A-Wish.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

It's a topic not talked about a lot but an Arizona criminal attorney talks about her job...
Arizona lawyer talks about her work defending convicted criminals
Instead of going on the traditional family vacation or trip, she wished to have a backyard...
Make-A-Wish gives Gilbert girl new backyard
A team of rescuers called the Central Arizona Rescue Operation is all volunteers and help with...
Volunteers brave heat, help with Phoenix-area mountain rescues
A chase had a driver going the wrong way on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale and it ended with a...
10 people hurt in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 near Scottsdale