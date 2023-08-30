Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Final day of heat before big weather changes arrive to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 8/30/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat. Today’s forecast high of 113 in the Valley will tie the record for today’s date. Look for mostly sunny skies in the Valley and isolated storms in Eastern and Southern Arizona.

A major weather pattern change will begin tomorrow and continue into the weekend for Arizona. As strong high pressure shifts away from the region and low pressure drops down the California coast, a deep flow of moisture moves into the state from the south. This will help to fuel shower and thunderstorms and also lower temperatures.

Storm chances ramp up across the state tomorrow. For the Valley, there’s a chance for blowing dust and thunderstorms mainly during the evening hours. There’s an even better chance for storms Friday during the day and at night. Heavy rain is possible and flooding will be a threat, along with strong damaging winds and small hail.

Storm chances continue Saturday but we should begin to dry out in the Valley for Sunday and Monday. Storm chances will continue those days in the high country.

Our temperatures will finally drop with the incoming weather pattern shift. Look for a high of 109 Thursday, but only 99 Friday and Saturday. Highs should hover near 100 for Sunday and Monday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 8/30/2023
Big weather changes coming to Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Tuesday, 8/29/2023.
Heat warning continues to metro Phoenix
An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended into Wednesday as Phoenix tops 115 again.
First Alert Weather: The heat continues with storm chances on Thursday
An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended into Wednesday as Phoenix tops 115 again.
Excessive Heat Warning extended into mid-week for Phoenix