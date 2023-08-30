First Alert Weather: Final day of heat before big weather changes arrive to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat. Today’s forecast high of 113 in the Valley will tie the record for today’s date. Look for mostly sunny skies in the Valley and isolated storms in Eastern and Southern Arizona.

A major weather pattern change will begin tomorrow and continue into the weekend for Arizona. As strong high pressure shifts away from the region and low pressure drops down the California coast, a deep flow of moisture moves into the state from the south. This will help to fuel shower and thunderstorms and also lower temperatures.

Storm chances ramp up across the state tomorrow. For the Valley, there’s a chance for blowing dust and thunderstorms mainly during the evening hours. There’s an even better chance for storms Friday during the day and at night. Heavy rain is possible and flooding will be a threat, along with strong damaging winds and small hail.

Storm chances continue Saturday but we should begin to dry out in the Valley for Sunday and Monday. Storm chances will continue those days in the high country.

Our temperatures will finally drop with the incoming weather pattern shift. Look for a high of 109 Thursday, but only 99 Friday and Saturday. Highs should hover near 100 for Sunday and Monday.

