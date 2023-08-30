Your Life
Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio to run for Fountain Hills mayor one year after loss

The 91-year-old says as mayor, he will focus on crime prevention and turn Fountain Hills into a “pro-business haven.”(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Maricopa County Sheriff is attempting another comeback for a political seat this upcoming election season. Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Wednesday he will run for mayor of Fountain Hills, just a year after he narrowly lost the mayoral election.

Last year, he was defeated by two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey. It marked his third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as sheriff. Dickey defeated Arpaio by 213 votes. After serving as sheriff, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt for disobeying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting migrants. However, he was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

The 91-year-old says as mayor, he will focus on crime prevention and turn Fountain Hills into a “pro-business haven.” “On a personal note, my late wife of 63 years, Ava, the love of my life, just before her passing told me, ‘If you’re going to run for anything, you should run for Mayor of Fountain Hills.’ As I embark on this journey, I hope that my determination, experience, and innovative vision will steer the community toward a brighter future,” he said in a release.

