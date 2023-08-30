Downtown Phoenix fusion restaurant’s tapas prices half off in September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) — If you are looking for some amazing Mediterranean and Japanese-inspired tapas, be sure to go to Pa’ La at Washington and 2nd streets in Downtown Phoenix. During the month of September, the prices at this great spot will have its tapas menus half off.

Be sure to try their beef tartar with squid ink brioche! During happy hour, that’ll run you around $11. Their Kurobuta pork belly comes with sour plum BBQ and house-pickled vegetables for $8 during HH. Not bad!

You don’t want to miss their wood-fired octopus, either. You get an entire tentacle with artichokes, beans and smoked sweet pepper for $11! Their antipasti is always a hit, with top-notch Far’mani cured meat and artisan cheeses for $9. Pa’La has great drinks and a cool vibe in the lounge. Check out the patio when you are enjoying happy hour with nice views of Downtown Phoenix.

And if you were wondering about the name Pa’La, it’s an abbreviation of “para la...,” which means “for the” in Spanish. The phrase is how the crew approaches cooking and “is forged in a passion to deliver food and wine that is inherently approachable and human to our community of people,” according to their Open Table page.