Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Downtown Phoenix fusion restaurant’s tapas prices half off in September

Pa'La Wood-Fire Stove is a fusion restaurant in Downtown Phoenix that specializes in Mediterranean and Japanese tapas. Making reservations is recommended.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) — If you are looking for some amazing Mediterranean and Japanese-inspired tapas, be sure to go to Pa’ La at Washington and 2nd streets in Downtown Phoenix. During the month of September, the prices at this great spot will have its tapas menus half off.

Be sure to try their beef tartar with squid ink brioche! During happy hour, that’ll run you around $11. Their Kurobuta pork belly comes with sour plum BBQ and house-pickled vegetables for $8 during HH. Not bad!

You don’t want to miss their wood-fired octopus, either. You get an entire tentacle with artichokes, beans and smoked sweet pepper for $11! Their antipasti is always a hit, with top-notch Far’mani cured meat and artisan cheeses for $9. Pa’La has great drinks and a cool vibe in the lounge. Check out the patio when you are enjoying happy hour with nice views of Downtown Phoenix.

And if you were wondering about the name Pa’La, it’s an abbreviation of “para la...,” which means “for the” in Spanish. The phrase is how the crew approaches cooking and “is forged in a passion to deliver food and wine that is inherently approachable and human to our community of people,” according to their Open Table page.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Hundreds of employees were caught off-guard with the announcement.
GM announces closure of Chandler facility, 900+ employees to be let go
A chase had a driver going the wrong way on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale and it ended with a...
10 injured after suspect drives wrong-way during pursuit on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Dozens of Arizona children are looking for loving homes.
Over 30 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (September 2023)
The fusion restaurant located in Downtown Phoenix specializes in foods from the Mediterranean...
Mediterranean, Japanese tapas served in Downtown Phoenix
The Original Breakfast House in north Phoenix, named in Yelp's top 15 mom/pop shops, is this...
Original Breakfast House in Phoenix offers unique twist on classic foods
The owner made Jaime a breakfast meal.
Original Breakfast House in north Phoenix talks shop