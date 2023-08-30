Your Life
Crews rescue lost, dehydrated hiker off North Mountain in Phoenix

Around 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to North Mountain Park for reports of a lost...
Around 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to North Mountain Park for reports of a lost hiker needing help.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lost and dehydrated hiker had to be rescued off a Valley mountain early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to North Mountain Park for reports of a lost hiker needing help. Crews began hiking up the mountain and found the hiker off the trail, halfway up the mountain. The victim was helped off the mountain and treated by paramedics at the scene.

This is the second rescue on North Mountain in just a few days. On Saturday, crews rescued a dehydrated man off of a dirt trail. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

