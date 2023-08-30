Crews rescue lost, dehydrated hiker off North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lost and dehydrated hiker had to be rescued off a Valley mountain early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to North Mountain Park for reports of a lost hiker needing help. Crews began hiking up the mountain and found the hiker off the trail, halfway up the mountain. The victim was helped off the mountain and treated by paramedics at the scene.

This is the second rescue on North Mountain in just a few days. On Saturday, crews rescued a dehydrated man off of a dirt trail. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.