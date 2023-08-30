Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: Five items that you don’t know expire

A closer look around your house and car will reveal that many potentially lifesaving items also have expiration dates.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS - Milk, medicine, your car registration — we all know those things expire. But a closer look around your house and car will reveal that many potentially lifesaving items also have expiration dates. And as Consumer Reports explains, you might not even know what they are.

No. 1 — Smoke Alarms

Some expiration dates are easy to spot, such as those for items in your refrigerator and medicine cabinet. But others are not. For example, smoke alarms help protect you and your family, but only for about 10 years. The sensors can degrade over time, so you should look at the manufacturer or expiration date to know when to replace them.

No. 2 — Fire Extinguishers

The same goes for fire extinguishers. They last about 12 years because they can lose pressure. Also, they might have broken or missing parts and corrosion. After it expires, you can’t throw an extinguisher in the trash. You should check with your local fire department, recycling center, or hazardous-waste disposal facility for guidance.

No. 3 — Car Seat

You may be tempted to reuse a car seat or buy one used, but keep in mind they’re only good for six to 10 years to ensure that seats on the market are current with the latest safety features and standards. The materials they’re made of degrade over time, which could make them less safe. If yours is expired, check online for trade-in programs or see if your local recycling center will accept it.

No. 4 — Bike Helmets

Just like car seats, the components that makeup bike helmets can degrade over time. CR’s experts recommend that you replace your bike helmet every five years. And CR reminds us that any bike helmet that’s in a crash should be replaced and that any car seat that’s in a moderate or severe crash also needs to be replaced. You can check NHTSA.gov for details.

No. 5 — Sunscreen

If you like to stock up on sunscreen when it’s on sale, you’ve got about three years to use it. After that, sunscreen starts to lose its sun protection powers. But the good news is that an open bottle of sunscreen doesn’t expire any faster than one that is unopened.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

Critics say these foreign farm operations are draining one of Arizona’s scarce resources.
Rep. Gallego introduces bill to rein in foreign farms
A Chandler couple is mourning the loss of a teen who died by suicide and they hope sharing his...
Chandler couple shares story of their son who died by suicide
Peoria Police Chief Art Miller is retiring after five years on the job.
Peoria police chief announces retirement; search for replacement begins
A closer look around your house and car will reveal that many potentially lifesaving items also...
Things that expire that you might not expect