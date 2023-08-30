Conflict of interest questions raised in Arizona over election ballot company sale

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The company that prints and mails early ballots for Arizona’s largest counties now has close ties to one of the most powerful Republican politicians in the state. A spokesperson for Runbeck Elections Services confirmed that they’ve sold a majority stake in the company to a firm run by the Arizona House speaker’s brother.

Lincoln Shields, a subsidiary of Black Mountain Investment Company, purchased a majority of the election services firm on Aug. 18, according to a spokesperson for Runbeck.

Mihai Toma is the president and CEO of the Black Mountain Investment Company, and is also the brother of Rep. Ben Toma, a Republican from Peoria. “Ben Toma has no stake in Runbeck Election Services and was only notified shortly before the purchase,” a spokesperson for the election company said in a statement. “The connection is purely coincidental.”

Financial disclosure reports that elected officials must file with the state reveal that Ben Toma has a direct interest of more than $100,000 in the Black Mountain Investment Company.

The exact amount of money Ben Toma has tied up in the company is unknown because the disclosure requirements are so broad. A spokesman for the speaker said the house speaker would be divesting any financial interest in his brother’s company.

Runbeck Election Services was founded 50 years ago and has expanded to provide election support to most of Arizona’s 15 counties and in more than 20 states nationwide. “We are pleased to have a new partner that provides the growth capital to expand our election services and product offerings,” said Jeff Ellington, Runbeck Election Services’ president and CEO. “Our customers and partners should know that our dedicated staff will remain unchanged. The only difference is that now we can offer more.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.