Central Phoenix street shut down due to ‘suspicious item,’ police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major central Phoenix road is closed as Phoenix police look into something suspicious. Police say officers were called out to the area of Seventh Street and Thomas Road and when they got there, they found an item. Unsure what it was, they called in for the Phoenix Bomb Squad. Police say Seventh Street is closed from Thomas Road to Virginia Avenue. No word yet on when it’ll reopen.

