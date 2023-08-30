Boy shot while walking down the street near Mesa church

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boy is recovering after police say he was shot while walking down the street on Wednesday in Mesa. It happened near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Police tell us the victim says he heard a pop while he was walking and realized he had been shot. 911 was then called. It’s unclear what his condition was on Wednesday afternoon, but police said he was talking to officers at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

