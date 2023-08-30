Arizona tiny home builder working to provide houses for victims of Maui wildfires

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - They started building tiny homes to help with the housing shortage, and now, Gail Kingsbury and Austin Bennett have found another way to make a difference.

They want to help the thousands of people on the Island of Maui who lost their homes in the devastating wildfires earlier this month. “I don’t think we might be able to help, I think we can help, we do have a solution,” said Kingsbury. “It’s not only a solution, but it’s definitely part of the solution that can get people into a home, into a safe living situation, and we can do that pretty quickly.”

Kingsbury and Bennett are the co-founders of United Tiny Homes in Goodyear. They’ve only been around for two and a half years, but their business is already booming as demand for the 400-square-foot homes has skyrocketed with the affordable housing crisis.

The homes have provided families in Arizona and across the country a way to own a home for less than a regular home, about $130,000.

The company owners are working with the Hawaii government and other businesses to figure out a way to get their homes over to Maui as quickly as possible. “I think logistically, it makes more sense for us to just build them here and then ship them,” said Bennett. “We already have the facility, the manpower, we have the processes down. It’s just making sure they’re ready for us.”

The time it takes to rebuild the homes that burned down could take more than a year. “The tiny homes could be on the island in a couple of months,” said Bennett.

Kingsbury said the tiny homes can be both a temporary fix and a long-term investment with the ability to rent them out. “This isn’t emergency FEMA homes, fold up home, bring it in flat pack, and pop it up,” said Kingsbury. “You can use it outside; at least you have a roof over your head. It’s a home, we build homes, and so whether that’s for now, for a little while, whether its permanent home - all of those are options.”

Companies like Home Depot and FedEx have contacted United Tiny Homes to see how they can help. Others have also reached out.

Kingsbury said they hope to set up a fundraiser website so anyone can pitch it and help the wildfire victims on Maui. For more details on United Tiny Homes, visit https://unitedtinyhomes.com/

