Woman shot, killed after stabbing man at Chandler apartment, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a woman was shot to death after she stabbed a man late Sunday night at a Chandler apartment complex. She’s been identified as 48-year-old Elisabeth Frank.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Nopal Place, near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road, around 11 p.m. and found Frank shot. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say it began when Frank arrived at the apartment and started fighting with a man who lives there. She then reportedly stabbed the man, who then shot her. The man, whose identity has not been released, is expected to recover.

Based on past interactions with officers, police believe Frank may have been suffering from mental health problems. Once complete, Chandler police will turn the investigation over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.