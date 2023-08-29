Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman shot, killed after stabbing man at Chandler apartment, police say

A woman was shot to death after reportedly stabbing a man at a Chandler apartment, police say.
A woman was shot to death after reportedly stabbing a man at a Chandler apartment, police say.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police say a woman was shot to death after she stabbed a man late Sunday night at a Chandler apartment complex. She’s been identified as 48-year-old Elisabeth Frank.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Nopal Place, near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road, around 11 p.m. and found Frank shot. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say it began when Frank arrived at the apartment and started fighting with a man who lives there. She then reportedly stabbed the man, who then shot her. The man, whose identity has not been released, is expected to recover.

Based on past interactions with officers, police believe Frank may have been suffering from mental health problems. Once complete, Chandler police will turn the investigation over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

Dave Crete, right, and Pomp Braswell, left want help from the federal government with their...
2 men fighting for government help after being exposed to radiation working at Area 51
The City of Phoenix is considering new heat-related hiking restrictions on trails.
Phoenix considering new heat-related hiking restrictions
The cute cubs now live in a spacious indoor enclosure and are vaccinated and protected from...
Scottsdale animal sanctuary needs help naming two orphaned baby mountain lions
Firefighters used a FIDO bag to help a cat rescued from the fire.
Firefighters rescue dog, cat from Phoenix house fire; woman hospitalized