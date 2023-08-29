Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Summer camp children discover human remains along river in Massachusetts

Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the Connecticut River in Franklin County.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating human remains that were found along the Connecticut River.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a group of children discovered human skeletal remains last Wednesday on an island in the Connecticut River near Greenfield and Montague.

The children notified an adult chaperone of their discovery, and investigators went to the scene to collect the remains.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing, and officials say a medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

Greenfield Police, the State Police Crime Lab, and others are also helping out with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It probably won't rain overnight.
Blowing dust, some rain possible around Phoenix from ‘Harold’ moisture
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
It happened at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Possible bomb found sparked evacuations in north Phoenix

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
Air Traffic Control audio obtained by the photographer and Arizona’s Family indicates the...
SkyWest Airlines pilot takes quick action to avoid mid-air disaster near Tucson
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says
None of it was real, but Kelsey Herrett didn’t know it.
Phoenix woman warns of bank fraud text scam that cost her $2,000