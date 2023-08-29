Your Life
SkyWest Airlines pilot takes quick action to avoid mid-air disaster near Tucson

The flight was operating as an Alaska Airlines flight enroute to Seattle, Washington
Alaska Airlines Embraer E-175, operated by SkyWest Airlines, takes off from an airport.
Air Traffic Control audio obtained by the photographer and Arizona’s Family indicates the SkyWest/Alaska Airlines crew was alerted of the aircraft before the FAA even told them about it.(SkyWest Airlines)
By Rudy Rivas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a SkyWest/Alaska Airlines plane had to take “evasive action” near Tucson in July.

According to the FAA, Alaska Airlines flight 3474 (Operated under contract by SkyWest) and a CASA C-212 aircraft had to take action to avoid hitting each other just before 9 a.m. on July 25. The SkyWest/Alaska Embraer E175 had just departed from Tucson International Airport when an automated alert noticed that another aircraft was close by.

Data from Flightradar24 shows the SkyWest/Alaska plane climb to about 17,300 feet northeast of Marana when the CASA-C212 leveled off at 17,800 feet. As the aircraft approached each other, the SkyWest/Alaska flight suddenly dropped about 150 feet to avoid a potential collision. Air Traffic Control audio obtained by the photographer and Arizona’s Family indicates the SkyWest/Alaska flight crew was alerted of the aircraft before the FAA even told them about it, saying in one radio transmission, “We are responding to that already right now. Standby.”

The FAA confirmed to Arizona’s Family they are investigating. Part of that investigation will determine how close the two aircraft got to each other.

Tail section of aircraft N467CS on the ground at Pinal Airpark
CASA C-212, owned by Rampart Aviation/National Aircraft LLC (Callsign: N467CS)(azfamily)

An amateur aviation photographer was near the Pinal Airpark when this incident happened. The photographer, who doesn’t wish to be named, was doing photography and videography in the area when he saw the two planes close to each other and saw the Alaska Airlines plane make a quick maneuver to avoid a disaster. While the photographer doesn’t have the incident on camera, he did get images of the CASA C-212, owned by Rampart Aviation/National Aircraft LLC (Callsign: N467CS), reportedly conducting parachute operations around the time of the incident.

The CASA C-212 landed and took off from Pinal Airpark on this day. Arizona’s Family asked The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) about this incident since they conduct parachute training at Pinal Airpark. However, a spokesperson for USSOCOM did not have any knowledge of the incident. Rampart Aviation, Alaska Airlines, and Skywest did not respond to our requests for more information.

This near-miss is the second noted incident regarding aircraft in Arizona this Summer. On Aug. 7, an American Airlines plane nearly hit a Southwest Airlines plane during takeoff at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Two airplanes nearly crashed mid-air from Sky Harbor Airport and experts say it highlights the need for more air traffic controllers.

