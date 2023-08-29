Sister of girl killed in 1994 supports Barry Jones recent release from death row

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two weeks ago, Arizona’s Family brought you an exclusive interview with the Tucson man wrongfully convicted to death row for the death of a 4-year-old girl in 1994. Barry Jones spent nearly three decades in prison for Rachel Gray’s death but was recently released on a plea deal. Officials said he did not cause Rachel’s death but did not get medical care when he should have. Now, Rachel’s sister shared her side of the story in support of Barry Jones and his release.

These are words you may often hear, but not like this. “I truly, truly do apologize,” said Rebecca Lux. Lux was apologizing to the man who was convicted of killing her 4-year-old sister nearly three decades ago.

Why? Because Lux learned things weren’t as they seemed. Back in 1994, Lux was 10 years old. Her sister Rachel was just 4. “She was like my everything. She was my baby sister, but she was like my baby at the same time,” said Lux.

Lux described their lives as a lot of change; her mom, Angela Gray, was addicted to drugs and that’s when her mom began dating Barry Jones, who Lux and Rachel really liked. “Barry kind of saved us. With moving us in with him,” said Lux.

But on a May day, Rachel became extremely ill, and instead of taking her to the hospital, Jones admitted he and Angela Gray were paying more attention to the drugs they were doing. Lux found her sister unresponsive on the ground and had watched Rescue 911 on TV, her only experience with CPR. “I picked her up and her body didn’t move. But I didn’t know. And I put her on the bed, and I realized something was wrong and I tried to give her CPR,” said Lux.

She thought she had revived her, but it didn’t work, and Rachel died in the home. Jones ended up being convicted of first-degree murder and sexual assault and sentenced to death. Angela Gray was only convicted of child abuse and failure to obtain medical care and spent just over eight years in prison.

As a child, Lux believed justice was served, but when she became an adult, she started seeing issues with how this legally played out. “There was a lot of things that I was never privy to,” said Lux.

She said a federal investigator told her that her sister’s anatomy revealed she was sexually assaulted and raped a lot of times and then brought up their mom. “And was asking me if I knew of the rumors of her selling my sister for drugs,” Lux painfully recalled.

Lux said she believes that could have been the case and feels horrible that Jones spent so much time on death row. “My mother got off easy in the grand scheme of things,” said Lux.

Though Jones took a plea deal for second-degree murder to be let out of prison after 29 years, Lux wrote a letter to the judge asking for his complete freedom. She supports Jones and believes her sister’s killer is still out there. “I want him to know I don’t hate him. You know, I truly do believe he was innocent,” she said.

The Attorney General’s Office did write in their release that while the plea deal is second-degree murder, Jones did not cause Rachel’s injuries, but should have provided care when she was sick. Lux said she no longer has any contact with her mom and believes her mom knows who hurt Rachel.

