Semi-truck driver injured in serious crash near Wickenburg; US 93 closed in both directions

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed both directions of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg as troopers investigate a serious crash involving two semi-trucks.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near milepost 178 in Congress. At this time, details are still limited, but DPS confirms to Arizona’s Family that one of the trucks was carrying battery acid that is leaking and that at least one driver was hurt. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if speed or impairment were possible factors in the wreck.

Traffic is being onto SR-71 and then onto U.S. 89 as detectives work on the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area throughout the morning as DPS expects the highway to be closed for several hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

