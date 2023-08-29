Scottsdale wants to limit amount of short-term rentals in community

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Short-term rental homes turned into nuisance party houses. It is an issue impacting cities across the Valley. Now, the City of Scottsdale wants to limit the amount of short-term rentals in communities.

Rob Murphy knows this issue well. He used to have a short-term rental in Scottsdale but said he turned it into a long-term rental because of the saturated market and unruly renters. “I would say most of my renters were great, but there were outliers who don’t respect it, tear it up, don’t care and just cause havoc,” said Murphy.

The City of Scottsdale wants the Arizona Legislature to change state law to give cities more power to regulate short-term rentals. It sent proposals to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, which represents 90 local governments in the state. City leaders want to cap the amount of short-term rentals in the city and limit the density of them in specific areas.

“People have families; they want a nice neighborhood. When you are a renter and especially when Old Town attracts party people, they come in and just don’t respect the property,” said Murphy.

However, advocates for short-term rentals are pushing back on these proposed regulations. Peter South is a board member of Arizonans for Responsible Tourism. He said restricting short-term rentals hurts our local economy. “To start putting arbitrary limits, you are not just limiting bachelorettes or weddings; you are limiting a whole population of people coming here for various reasons,” said South.

Last year, Scottsdale implemented an ordinance that requires short-term rental owners to get a license and do background checks on renters. Plus, homeowners can be fined if there are violations at the property.

Meanwhile, the League of Arizona Cities is holding a conference on Tuesday, Aug. 29, where the Resolutions Committee will hear the latest proposals. City leaders hope it will become part of the league’s agenda for the next legislative session.

